2017 Textron Stampede 900 EPS

1,771 MI

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2017 Textron Stampede 900 EPS

2017 Textron Stampede 900 EPS

4x4 - Financing Available!

2017 Textron Stampede 900 EPS

4x4 - Financing Available!

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

1,771MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10486878
  • Stock #: 002616
  • VIN: TSVJCAGMPH9002616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Stock # 002616
  • Mileage 1,771 MI

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Trade-ins welcome!

The Textron Stampede 900 is a gas powered big-inch UTV with no electric driveline features. It uses a dry sump, 846cc, 80-hp liquid-cooled EFI parallel twin connected to a CVT. Generating 59-ft-lbs of torque, this engine represents substantial power and opens the door for much more than just utility use.

The Stampede uses selectable 4-wheel drive and has locking front and rear diffs. Suspension duties are handled by double A-arms at all four corners and front and rear sway bars with 11.25 inches of ground clearance

Comforts include  a 3-person bench seat, tilt steering and full doors reaching up high, protecting the driver and passengers shoulders.

To cover work duties, the Stampede’s bed offers 24 cubic feet of cargo space, an extended cab with extra storage behind the driver, 2000-lbs of towing and 600-lbs in the box. The Fast-N-Latch cargo securing system with 70 special work-specific attachments for hauling cargo keeps everything securely fastened.

Textron Off Road appears to be determined to make its mark in the off road industry with significant resources under the company’s wide reaching umbrella including the recently acquired Arctic Cat brand and its assets. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rearview Mirror

Additional Features

WINDSHIELD
Roof
LED Light Bar
Warn Winch

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

