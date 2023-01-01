$7,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Caliber
4DR HB SXT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
125,499KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10034445
- Stock #: 3292
- VIN: 1B3CB4HA1AD527732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,499 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
