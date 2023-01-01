Menu
2010 Dodge Caliber

125,499 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

4DR HB SXT

Location

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,499KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10034445
  • Stock #: 3292
  • VIN: 1B3CB4HA1AD527732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,499 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

