$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,993KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7ER149839
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,993 KM
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
More inventory From Payless Automart
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
