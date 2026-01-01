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2015 Honda Fit

40,676 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14342582

2015 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
40,676KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H58FM103177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,676 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
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519-337-XXXX

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519-337-4550

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2015 Honda Fit