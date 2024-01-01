$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SR
2015 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SR
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
131,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7APXFL651119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5771A
- Mileage 131,197 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Payless Automart
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
