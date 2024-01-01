Menu
Account
Sign In

2002 Nissan Sentra

72,364 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 Nissan Sentra

GXE*AUTO*ONLY 72,000KMS*SEDAN*CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Nissan Sentra

GXE*AUTO*ONLY 72,000KMS*SEDAN*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1708786118
  2. 1708786121
  3. 1708786126
  4. 1708786129
  5. 1708786132
  6. 1708786136
  7. 1708786140
  8. 1708786145
  9. 1708786148
  10. 1708786151
  11. 1708786154
  12. 1708786157
  13. 1708786161
  14. 1708786164
  15. 1708786168
  16. 1708786171
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,364KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CB51D72L635957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,364 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Honda CR-V TOURING*LEATHER*4 CYL*AUTO*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Honda CR-V TOURING*LEATHER*4 CYL*AUTO*CERTIFIED 235,500 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester TOURING*AWD*ONLY 163KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2018 Subaru Forester TOURING*AWD*ONLY 163KMS*CERTIFIED 163,408 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan TRENDLINE*4 CYL*ALLOY*CAM*BLUETOOTH*CERT for sale in London, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan TRENDLINE*4 CYL*ALLOY*CAM*BLUETOOTH*CERT 241,945 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2002 Nissan Sentra