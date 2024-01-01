Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

110,256 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

Used
110,256KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC8HG471892

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # HG471892T
  • Mileage 110,256 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 GMC Sierra 1500