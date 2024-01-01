$28,999+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
Used
110,256KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC8HG471892
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # HG471892T
- Mileage 110,256 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
2017 GMC Sierra 1500