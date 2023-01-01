$22,060+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,060
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-7561
$22,060
+ taxes & licensing
75,556KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9571174
- Stock #: 23-031A
- VIN: 3MZBN1V76JM245404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,556 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5