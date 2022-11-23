Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

68,175 KM

Details Description Features

$40,287

+ tax & licensing
$40,287

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,287

+ taxes & licensing

68,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9383962
  Stock #: 22-969A
  VIN: 1C4RJFAG8KC823778

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 68,175 KM

Vehicle Description

This 3.6 L Sequential MPI engine produces 293 hp on a Four-Wheel Drive, 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is 12.8 L/100 km city and 9.5 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Navigation System, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Hotspot, and Bluetooth Connection. Other options include Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seat, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers and Universal Garage Door Opener. Very nice 4X4 that will not last.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

