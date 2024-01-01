Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED*LEATHER*LOADED*4X4*V6*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

185,679 KM

Details Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED*LEATHER*LOADED*4X4*V6*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED*LEATHER*LOADED*4X4*V6*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1707843233
  2. 1707843233
  3. 1707843233
  4. 1707843233
  5. 1707843233
  6. 1707843233
  7. 1707843233
  8. 1707843233
  9. 1707843233
  10. 1707843233
  11. 1707843233
  12. 1707843233
  13. 1707843233
  14. 1707843233
  15. 1707843233
  16. 1707843233
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
185,679KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG7JC232953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 177A
  • Mileage 185,679 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS*SINGLE CAB*SHORT BOX*ALLOYS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS*SINGLE CAB*SHORT BOX*ALLOYS*CERTIFIED 158,481 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Charger *5.7L HEMI*WHEELS*V8*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Dodge Charger *5.7L HEMI*WHEELS*V8*CERTIFIED 239,967 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad**AWD**NO ACCIDENT**LOADED**7 PASSENGER for sale in London, ON
2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad**AWD**NO ACCIDENT**LOADED**7 PASSENGER 120,974 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee