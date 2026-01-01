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2019 Mazda MAZDA3

182,116 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14378686.820833487?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=26830

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
182,116KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBDM2K1127634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,116 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
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519-337-4550

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Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 Mazda MAZDA3