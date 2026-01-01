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2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
182,116KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBDM2K1127634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,116 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
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Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2019 Mazda MAZDA3