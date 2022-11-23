2020 Jeep Gladiator ...

$62,663 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 5 3 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9329320

9329320 Stock #: 22-298A

22-298A VIN: 1C6JJTBG1LL140873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-298A

Mileage 73,537 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Ontario Tire Surcharge Selectable Tire Fill Alert Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Prem Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Dual Top Group Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Roll-up Tonneau Cover Cold Weather Group 3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS Customer Preferred Package 24R 8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE) LT285/70R17C BSW M/T tires ALL-WEATHER SLUSH MATS Auxilary Switch Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.