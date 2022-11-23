$62,663+ tax & licensing
$62,663
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
73,537KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9329320
- Stock #: 22-298A
- VIN: 1C6JJTBG1LL140873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-298A
- Mileage 73,537 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Prem Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Dual Top Group
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Roll-up Tonneau Cover
Cold Weather Group
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
Customer Preferred Package 24R
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
LT285/70R17C BSW M/T tires
ALL-WEATHER SLUSH MATS
Auxilary Switch Group
