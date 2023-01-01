Menu
2022 Ford F-150

30,041 KM

Details Features

$57,945

+ tax & licensing
Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2022 Ford F-150

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

30,041KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9510565
  • Stock #: NFA75828
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E5XNFA75828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NFA75828
  • Mileage 30,041 KM

Vehicle Features

Front license plate bracket
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

