Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota RAV4

260,000 KM

Details

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota RAV4

2007 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 9758359
  2. 9758359
  3. 9758359
  4. 9758359
  5. 9758359
  6. 9758359
  7. 9758359
  8. 9758359
  9. 9758359
  10. 9758359
  11. 9758359
  12. 9758359
  13. 9758359
  14. 9758359
  15. 9758359
  16. 9758359
  17. 9758359
  18. 9758359
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
260,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9758359
  • VIN: JTMBK34V675027002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor World

2007 Toyota Camry HY...
 375,000 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 250,000 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XTR
 182,000 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory