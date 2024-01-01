Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF8 as of 11/01/2023.

2018 Toyota RAV4

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3ZFREV4JW511352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Heated Front Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Power Options

Power Windows w/Driver Side Auto Down

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Star Safety System
Toyota Safety Sense
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Heated power-adjustable mirrors
6.1” Touch Panel Display Audio

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2018 Toyota RAV4