2008 Acura RDX Comes with leather seats, Cruise Control ,Backup camera, Heated seats, Sunroof, Alloy wheels and much more in this beautiful RDX

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$8,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 4 , 6 7 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9705310

9705310 VIN: 5J8TB18558A803567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 214,671 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

