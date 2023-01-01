2009 Audi A3

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 3 , 6 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10131960

10131960 Stock #: 19360++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE

19360++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE VIN: WAUHF68P99A008608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 19360++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE

Mileage 193,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.