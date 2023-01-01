$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
416-287-0020
2009 Audi A3
AWD/LEATHER/ROOF/P.SEAT/LOADED/ALLOYS
Location
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
416-287-0020
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
193,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10131960
- Stock #: 19360++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE
- VIN: WAUHF68P99A008608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,600 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE! (SCARBOROEASTAUTO.CA)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8