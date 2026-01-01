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<html> <p>142,000 KM!!! CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENT PERFECT CARFAX! BEST DEAL AROUND BRING YOUR TRADE! COMES SAFETIED NON NEGOTIABLE </p> </html>

2010 Honda CR-V

0 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14432122.822877348?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=16426

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

  1. 1783962609576
  2. 1783962610175
  3. 1783962610796
  4. 1783962611257
  5. 1783962611716
  6. 1783962612161
  7. 1783962612634
  8. 1783962613118
  9. 1783962613557
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 5J6RE4H32AL807645

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description


142,000 KM!!! CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENT PERFECT CARFAX! BEST DEAL AROUND BRING YOUR TRADE! COMES SAFETIED NON NEGOTIABLE


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
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416-699-XXXX

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416-699-6630

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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2010 Honda CR-V