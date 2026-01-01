$9,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Honda CR-V
LX
2010 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN 5J6RE4H32AL807645
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
142,000 KM!!! CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENT PERFECT CARFAX! BEST DEAL AROUND BRING YOUR TRADE! COMES SAFETIED NON NEGOTIABLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
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416-699-XXXX(click to show)
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing>
California Classics
416-699-6630
2010 Honda CR-V