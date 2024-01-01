$10,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Camry
2010 Toyota Camry
Hybrid
2010 Toyota Camry
Hybrid
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
181,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BB3EK2AU115042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2009
- Mileage 181,960 KM
Vehicle Description
HYBRID!!! 181K, 2.4L I4, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Extensive Service History, AT, AC, EXCELLENT Fuel Efficiency, Very reliable, Quiet interior, Excellent crash test results, 1-Touch windows, 4-wheel ABS, Ex-Province of ON, Traction control and much much more .
Lots of other SEDANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Regenerative braking system
Rear struts
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
CARGO NET STORAGE
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
6000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
FRONT AUTO HEIGHT ADJUSTING SHOULDER BELTS
AIR CONDITIONING STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
105 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
141 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
199 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
138 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE
147 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP
4400 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
2010 Toyota Camry