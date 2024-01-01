$10,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Transit Connect
Wagon XLT - 5 SEATER
2012 Ford Transit Connect
Wagon XLT - 5 SEATER
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
236,501KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0KS9BN6CT095566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2023
- Mileage 236,501 KM
Vehicle Description
236K, 2.0L I4, 5-SEATER, AT, AC, CLEAN Carfax, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), No rust, Runs very well, Great fuel economy and much much more ..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.96 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Passenger vanity mirrors
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Dual speed rear wiper
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Rear seat folding
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CARGO AREA RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
ACCENT BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BARN REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
2012 Ford Transit Connect