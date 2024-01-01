Menu
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG.</p><p>When selling a vehicle without a safety we must disclose.</p><p>Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $799</p>

2010 Toyota RAV4

244,000 KM

Details Description

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4

BASE

2010 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3BF4DV2AW029758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG.

When selling a vehicle without a safety we must disclose.

Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $799

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-XXXX

416-287-3241

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2010 Toyota RAV4