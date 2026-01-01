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<p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word>Heated Seats</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word>Air Conditioning</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word>Keyless Entry</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word>Power Windows</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word>Power Locks</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word>Call @ 647 388 5969</p>

2011 Dodge Caliber

181,500 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14087085

2011 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
181,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1B3CB4HA9BD228488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats

Air Conditioning

Keyless Entry

Power Windows

Power Locks

Call @ 647 388 5969

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
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$4,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2011 Dodge Caliber