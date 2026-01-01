$4,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Dodge Caliber
SXT
2011 Dodge Caliber
SXT
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
181,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1B3CB4HA9BD228488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Power Locks
Call @ 647 388 5969
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
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Auto Choice Used Cars
647-388-5969
2011 Dodge Caliber