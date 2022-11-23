$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
416-287-0020
2011 Ford Escape
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
416-287-0020
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
234KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9398698
- Stock #: 234
- VIN: 1FMCU0D77BKB05155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8