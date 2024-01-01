Menu
Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

866-379-0313

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

13,686KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G63NUA96508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24S2475
  • Mileage 13,686 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Ex-lease, Low Mileage!

Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer.
Come see us to find out why!

Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available


This 2022 Ford Escape is for sale today in Caledonia.

The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 13,686 kms. It's stone blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I3 12V PDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escape's trim level is SE AWD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G63NUA96508.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm



Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 8.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
866-379-0313

2022 Ford Escape