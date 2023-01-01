Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Highlander

173,000 KM

Details

$26,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 10002692
  2. 10002692
  3. 10002692
  4. 10002692
  5. 10002692
  6. 10002692
  7. 10002692
  8. 10002692
  9. 10002692
  10. 10002692
  11. 10002692
  12. 10002692
  13. 10002692
  14. 10002692
  15. 10002692
  16. 10002692
  17. 10002692
  18. 10002692
  19. 10002692
  20. 10002692
  21. 10002692
Contact Seller

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
173,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10002692
  • VIN: 5TDDKRFH1FS117461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor World

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 103,000 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 206,000 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 128,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory