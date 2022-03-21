2016 Toyota Corolla

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 0 8 8 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8720852

8720852 Stock #: 174-WE FINANCE EVEREYONE

174-WE FINANCE EVEREYONE VIN: 2T1BURHE4GC660303

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 174,088 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.