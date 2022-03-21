$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
416-287-0020
2016 Toyota Corolla
2016 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
416-287-0020
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
174,088KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8720852
- Stock #: 174-WE FINANCE EVEREYONE
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4GC660303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,088 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8