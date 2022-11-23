$12,900+ tax & licensing
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
168,323KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9337051
- VIN: 2c4rdgbg1hr651251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 168,323 KM
Vehicle Description
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JODlPfnl%2FcEAp4UAAWY5cgK4zmtuq2vr
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
