2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

168,323 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

Location

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

168,323KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9337051
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg1hr651251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 168,323 KM

Vehicle Description

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JODlPfnl%2FcEAp4UAAWY5cgK4zmtuq2vr

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Quality Auto Center

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

