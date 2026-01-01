2017 GMC Terrain

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<p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SLE, Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Automatic, 4 Cylinder Gas Saver. Has 172,000KM on it, Runs and drives Great. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Infotainment System With AUX & USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Key Less, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Advertised Unfit</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca</span></p><p><span style=color: rgb(186, 55, 42);><strong><span style=font-size: 24pt;>416-886-7788</span></strong></span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>D2 AUTO SALES</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>3748 KINGSTON RD</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>BUSINESS HOURS</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM </span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SUNDAYS CLOSED</span></p>

2017 GMC Terrain

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE/Accident Free/Automatic/Gas Saver/Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle
14070330

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE/Accident Free/Automatic/Gas Saver/Backup Cam

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
172,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKALNEKXH6270332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SLE, Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Automatic, 4 Cylinder Gas Saver. Has 172,000KM on it, Runs and drives Great. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Infotainment System With AUX & USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Key Less, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2017 GMC Terrain