2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

$24,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 0 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9957485

9957485 Stock #: 272019

272019 VIN: 2C4RDGBG0JR272019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 272019

Mileage 135,022 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.