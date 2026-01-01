Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1>Accident free | Low kilometres | RX 350 AWD | Luxury SUV | Powerful V6 engine | Premium leather interior | Power sunroof | Heated seats | Heated steering wheel | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure alert | Power tailgate | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Premium audio system | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 12.2 L/100km city / 9.0 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather</p><p class=p2>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</p><p class=p2>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</p><p class=p2>Call us today to book your test drive!</p><p class=p2>CERTIFICATION</p><p class=p2>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.</p><p class=p2>FINANCING</p><p class=p2>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</p><p class=p2>WARRANTY</p><p class=p2>This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</p><p class=p2>PRICE</p><p class=p2>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</p>

2019 Lexus RX

50,454 KM

Details Description Features

$36,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Lexus RX

rx 350

Watch This Vehicle
14423031

2019 Lexus RX

rx 350

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 1783838568547
  2. 1783838569024
  3. 1783838569437
  4. 1783838569851
  5. 1783838570254
  6. 1783838570673
  7. 1783838571077
  8. 1783838571503
  9. 1783838571916
  10. 1783838572313
  11. 1783838572714
  12. 1783838573104
  13. 1783838573508
  14. 1783838573902
  15. 1783838574315
  16. 1783838574729
  17. 1783838575168
  18. 1783838575590
  19. 1783838575997
  20. 1783838576401
  21. 1783838576808
  22. 1783838577232
  23. 1783838577651
  24. 1783838578089
  25. 1783838578521
  26. 1783838578950
  27. 1783838579376
  28. 1783838579787
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$36,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
50,454KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2BZMCA0KC191336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free | Low kilometres | RX 350 AWD | Luxury SUV | Powerful V6 engine | Premium leather interior | Power sunroof | Heated seats | Heated steering wheel | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure alert | Power tailgate | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Premium audio system | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 12.2 L/100km city / 9.0 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 90,386 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru ASCENT Touring 7-Passenger for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Subaru ASCENT Touring 7-Passenger 88,215 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 151,870 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Lexus RX