2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

58,905 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Trendline

Location

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9995765
  • Stock #: P8074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P8074
  • Mileage 58,905 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

