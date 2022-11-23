Menu
2020 Ford Escape

24,164 KM

Details Description Features

$29,986

+ tax & licensing
$29,986

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE AUTO NAV REAR CAMERA 1 OWNER LOW KN

2020 Ford Escape

SE AUTO NAV REAR CAMERA 1 OWNER LOW KN

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$29,986

+ taxes & licensing

24,164KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9366163
  • Stock #: 23015A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G62LUA60382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Buy Your Car Event if You dont buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:



- 30 days or 2500 km warranty

- Professionally reconditioned vehicles

- $0 Down at Financing Options Available

- Full safety

- Free CarFax report



ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $450. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!



"

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Floor mats
Electronic Compass
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Collision Avoidance System
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

