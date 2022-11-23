Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

14,115 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

14,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9335365
  • Stock #: W3409A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG7MC659649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # W3409A
  • Mileage 14,115 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

