2021 Kia Forte
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
62,905KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9556192
- VIN: 3KPF24AD6ME374428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4