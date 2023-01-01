Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Forte

62,905 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

62,905KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9556192
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD6ME374428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,905 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING!!! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 0 KM
$65,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 152,422 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 144,999 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

905-587-XXXX

(click to show)

905-587-0911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory