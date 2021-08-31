Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Audi Q5 for Sale in Scarborough, ON

Showing 1-50 of 83
Used 2018 Audi Q5 Progressiv Navi Leather Heated Seats Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi Q5

Progressiv Navi Leather Heated Seats Backup Cam
$34,950
+ tax & lic
102,000KM
White
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi Q5 Progressiv Nav Sunroof Leather Heated Seats B. Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi Q5

Progressiv Nav Sunroof Leather Heated Seats B. Cam
$34,950
+ tax & lic
99,000KM
Black
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik S-Line, Navigation, Sunroof, Blindspot Monitor, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik S-Line, Navigation, Sunroof, Blindspot Monitor, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera and more!
$30,998
+ tax & lic
77,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Audi Q5 45 Progressiv quattro w/ Virtual Cockpit|Navi|Pano for sale in North York, ON

2019 Audi Q5

45 Progressiv quattro w/ Virtual Cockpit|Navi|Pano
$44,890
+ tax & lic
46,427KM
Black
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2018 Audi Q5 TECHNIK|S-TRONIC| |ONE OWNER|CLEANTITLE|NAVI|BLINDSPOTS| for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Audi Q5

TECHNIK|S-TRONIC| |ONE OWNER|CLEANTITLE|NAVI|BLINDSPOTS|
$40,200
+ tax & lic
60,000KM
Black
Peel Car Sales

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium Plus for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium Plus
$14,950
+ tax & lic
189,146KM
Gray
Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Audi Q5 3.0 Technik quattro w/Nav|Rear Cam|Pano|18

2014 Audi Q5

3.0 Technik quattro w/Nav|Rear Cam|Pano|18" Wheels
$25,890
+ tax & lic
59,636KM
Black
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2L Premium/AWD/PANOSUNROOF/HTDSEATS/CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2010 Audi Q5

3.2L Premium/AWD/PANOSUNROOF/HTDSEATS/CERTIFIED
$11,999
+ tax & lic
175,869KM
Silver
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T I S-LINE I PANO I COMING SOON for sale in Vaughan, ON

2013 Audi Q5

2.0T I S-LINE I PANO I COMING SOON
$16,910
+ tax & lic
130,580KM
Silver
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Komfort|QUATTRO|ALLOYS|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|++ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort|QUATTRO|ALLOYS|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|++
$26,895
+ tax & lic
126,119KM
Black
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik|QUATTRO|SLINE|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|PANROOF for sale in North York, ON

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik|QUATTRO|SLINE|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|PANROOF
$24,895
+ tax & lic
165,346KM
Black
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv quattro w/ Side Assist|LEDs|Navi for sale in North York, ON

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro w/ Side Assist|LEDs|Navi
$34,890
+ tax & lic
81,967KM
Black
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2017 Audi Q5 Technik NAVI Pano Sunroof Back-Up Cam Blind Spot Clean Carfax One Owner for sale in North York, ON

2017 Audi Q5

Technik NAVI Pano Sunroof Back-Up Cam Blind Spot Clean Carfax One Owner
$32,995
+ tax & lic
98,401KM
Black
Toronto Auto Mall

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T quattro Technik for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T quattro Technik
$29,998
+ tax & lic
77,698KM
Ibis White
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Audi Q5 Premium Plus / LEATHER / PANOROOF / NAVI / LOADED for sale in Hamilton, ON

2010 Audi Q5

Premium Plus / LEATHER / PANOROOF / NAVI / LOADED
$13,900
+ tax & lic
186,504KM
Silver
Daleo Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi Q5 Progressiv AWD (Quattro)-Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats+Steering, Power Liftgate & more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Audi Q5

Progressiv AWD (Quattro)-Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats+Steering, Power Liftgate & more!
$36,788
+ tax & lic
106,000KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0L S LINE QUATTRO AUTO PANO/ROOF LEATHER P/START for sale in North York, ON

2012 Audi Q5

2.0L S LINE QUATTRO AUTO PANO/ROOF LEATHER P/START
$15,990
+ tax & lic
133,243KM
Black
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0L Premium Plus for sale in Scarborough, ON

2012 Audi Q5

2.0L Premium Plus
Sale
$13,500
+ tax & lic
164,000KM
White
Why Buy New Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2018 Audi Q5 NO ACCIDENT I REAR CAM I CARPLAY I PUSH START I HEATED SEATS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Audi Q5

NO ACCIDENT I REAR CAM I CARPLAY I PUSH START I HEATED SEATS
$36,995
+ tax & lic
69,938KM
Black
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2015 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv/PANO SUNROOF/LED LIGHT for sale in Vaughan, ON

2015 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv/PANO SUNROOF/LED LIGHT
$23,888
+ tax & lic
94,255KM
White
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik PANORAMIC ROOF | NAV | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik PANORAMIC ROOF | NAV | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS |
$36,800
+ tax & lic
38,458KM
Black
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2016 Audi Q5 No Accidents|S- Line|Quattro|Technik| Certified for sale in Brampton, ON

2016 Audi Q5

No Accidents|S- Line|Quattro|Technik| Certified
Sale
$26,995
+ tax & lic
130,400KM
Blue
BR Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0 Tfsi Quattro Technik S Tronic for sale in North York, ON

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 Tfsi Quattro Technik S Tronic
$38,488
+ tax & lic
69,000KM
Black
AutoPluto

North York, ON

Used 2018 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV for sale in North York, ON

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV
$39,980
+ tax & lic
39,355KM
Black
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik for sale in Brampton, ON

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik
$27,888
+ tax & lic
75,387KM
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Audi Q5 KOMFORT | LTHR | 51K | HTD SEATS| BLUETOOTH for sale in Georgetown, ON

2014 Audi Q5

KOMFORT | LTHR | 51K | HTD SEATS| BLUETOOTH
$22,950
+ tax & lic
51,035KM
Black
Car Nation Canada

Georgetown, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Audi Q5 TDI TECHNIK | NAVI | PANO | COMING SOON for sale in Vaughan, ON

2015 Audi Q5

TDI TECHNIK | NAVI | PANO | COMING SOON
$31,910
+ tax & lic
101,362KM
Dark Grey
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Komfort|2.0 L|8-Speed Automatic|AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort|2.0 L|8-Speed Automatic|AWD
$29,495
+ tax & lic
77,580KM
401 Dixie Hyundai

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi Q5 Komfort Quattro 2.0T TFSI, Leather, Reverse Camera, Memory + Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Audi Q5

Komfort Quattro 2.0T TFSI, Leather, Reverse Camera, Memory + Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels & Much More!
$33,995
+ tax & lic
99,000KM
Gray
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Audi Q5 QUATTRO V6 I FINANCE I CERTIFIED for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 Audi Q5

QUATTRO V6 I FINANCE I CERTIFIED
$24,977
+ tax & lic
75,487KM
Seven Speed Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2013 Audi Q5 3.0T PREMIUM PLUS/BACKUP CAM/NAV/BLIND SPOT for sale in Vaughan, ON

2013 Audi Q5

3.0T PREMIUM PLUS/BACKUP CAM/NAV/BLIND SPOT
$16,888
+ tax & lic
154,072KM
Black
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 3.0L Technik, S-LINE, NO ACCIDENT for sale in North York, ON

2014 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 3.0L Technik, S-LINE, NO ACCIDENT
$21,900
+ tax & lic
153,000KM
Dark Blue
Crown Automobile

North York, ON

Used 2016 Audi Q5 QUATTRO KOMFORT I NO ACCIDENTS I LEATHER I PUSH START for sale in Mississauga, ON

2016 Audi Q5

QUATTRO KOMFORT I NO ACCIDENTS I LEATHER I PUSH START
$25,995
+ tax & lic
99,293KM
White
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv POWER LIFTGATE!!! HEATED SEATS!!! MEMORY DRIVER SEAT!! for sale in Barrie, ON

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv POWER LIFTGATE!!! HEATED SEATS!!! MEMORY DRIVER SEAT!!
$27,986
+ tax & lic
94,133KM
White
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Audi Q5 quattro 2.0L Technik for sale in Nobleton, ON

2014 Audi Q5

quattro 2.0L Technik
$16,900
+ tax & lic
139,823KM
Blue
Carline Automotive

Nobleton, ON

Used 2013 Audi Q5 TECHNIK S-LINE|CLEAN CARFAX|2.0L QUATTRO LED’s PANO-ROOF for sale in North York, ON

2013 Audi Q5

TECHNIK S-LINE|CLEAN CARFAX|2.0L QUATTRO LED’s PANO-ROOF
$15,995
+ tax & lic
143,467KM
White
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv Navigation/Pano Sunroof /Leather for sale in North York, ON

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv Navigation/Pano Sunroof /Leather
$19,995
+ tax & lic
139,000KM
White
Dynasty Auto Selection

North York, ON

Used 2014 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0L Komfort for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0L Komfort
$14,950
+ tax & lic
172,267KM
Gray
Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Audi Q5 3.0L TDI Technik ** AWD, NAV, LANE WARN ** for sale in St Catharines, ON

2014 Audi Q5

3.0L TDI Technik ** AWD, NAV, LANE WARN **
$22,499
+ tax & lic
179,527KM
White
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV for sale in Bolton, ON

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV
$36,999
+ tax & lic
62,336KM
Brilliant Black
Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

Bolton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv Quattro Navigation Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam Heated Front Seats 19

2019 Audi Q5

Progressiv Quattro Navigation Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam Heated Front Seats 19"Alloy
$46,989
+ tax & lic
19,930KM
White
CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Bolton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO AUTO LEATHER H/SEATS CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2013 Audi Q5

2.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO AUTO LEATHER H/SEATS CAMERA
$16,990
+ tax & lic
147,348KM
Gray
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0L Premium Plus - Navigation - Backup Camera for sale in Oakville, ON

2012 Audi Q5

2.0L Premium Plus - Navigation - Backup Camera
$16,995
+ tax & lic
126,168KM
White
CB&C Leasing Inc

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV for sale in Pickering, ON

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV
$34,500
+ tax & lic
83,176KM
Black
Pickering Volkswagen

Pickering, ON

Used 2011 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 3.2L for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2011 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 3.2L
$11,995
+ tax & lic
192,064KM
White
Broz Motors

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2018 Audi Q5 TECHNIK S-LINE|360 CAMERA NAVI B&O SOUND SUNSHADE for sale in North York, ON

2018 Audi Q5

TECHNIK S-LINE|360 CAMERA NAVI B&O SOUND SUNSHADE
$33,995
+ tax & lic
110,325KM
Gray
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2010 Audi Q5 PREMIUM QUATTRO I LEATHER I PANOROOF I BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Audi Q5

PREMIUM QUATTRO I LEATHER I PANOROOF I BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE
$11,500
+ tax & lic
173,692KM
Grey
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI TECHNIK S LINE BLIND SPOT BANG&OLUFSEN for sale in North York, ON

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI TECHNIK S LINE BLIND SPOT BANG&OLUFSEN
$42,500
+ tax & lic
72,000KM
White
Autopia Cars

North York, ON

Used 2009 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 3.2L for sale in Burlington, ON

2009 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 3.2L
$5,995
+ tax & lic
251,565KM
Black
Bronte Auto Services

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik PANORAMIC ROOF | NAV | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik PANORAMIC ROOF | NAV | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS |
$36,900
+ tax & lic
65,029KM
Blue
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON