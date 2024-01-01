Menu
<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!</b> With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2012 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 222,210 kms. Its mocha in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2012 Hyundai Tucson

222,210 KM

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
222,210KM
VIN KM8JUCAC5CU517158

  • Exterior Colour Mocha
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5805B
  • Mileage 222,210 KM

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!



With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2012 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 222,210 kms. It's mocha in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Navigation| Sunroof| Leather Seats| Bluetooth| Rear View Camera| SiriusXM| Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2012 Hyundai Tucson