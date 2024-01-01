Menu
<b>Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!</b> The 2014 Chevy Traverse remains a desirable crossover SUV to drive and live with, thanks to its smooth and powerful engine, spacious and comfortable seats, and a surprisingly plush cabin filled with top-notch features. This 2014 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today in St Catharines. The 2014 Chevrolet Traverse is a mid-size SUV that brings all of the amenities you could want in a vehicle, and even some you wouldnt expect. With seating for up to 8 and class-leading 116.3 cu. ft. of maximum cargo room, youll have space for everyone and everything. Ride comfortably in a refined interior thanks to high quality materials and easy to use buttons. This SUV has 146,813 kms. Its champagne in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Controls, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels. Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

146,813 KM

1LT

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
146,813KM
VIN 1GNKRGKD5EJ243870

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,813 KM

Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!



The 2014 Chevy Traverse remains a desirable crossover SUV to drive and live with, thanks to its smooth and powerful engine, spacious and comfortable seats, and a surprisingly plush cabin filled with top-notch features. This 2014 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today in St Catharines.



The 2014 Chevrolet Traverse is a mid-size SUV that brings all of the amenities you could want in a vehicle, and even some you wouldn't expect. With seating for up to 8 and class-leading 116.3 cu. ft. of maximum cargo room, you'll have space for everyone and everything. Ride comfortably in a refined interior thanks to high quality materials and easy to use buttons. This SUV has 146,813 kms. It's champagne in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Controls, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels.







Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Steering Wheel Controls| OnStar| SiriusXM| Air Conditioning| Remote Keyless Entry| Cruise Control| Aluminum Wheels

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235

