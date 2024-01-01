$14,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Traverse
1LT
2014 Chevrolet Traverse
1LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,813KM
VIN 1GNKRGKD5EJ243870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 146,813 KM
Vehicle Description
Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!
The 2014 Chevy Traverse remains a desirable crossover SUV to drive and live with, thanks to its smooth and powerful engine, spacious and comfortable seats, and a surprisingly plush cabin filled with top-notch features. This 2014 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today in St Catharines.
The 2014 Chevrolet Traverse is a mid-size SUV that brings all of the amenities you could want in a vehicle, and even some you wouldn't expect. With seating for up to 8 and class-leading 116.3 cu. ft. of maximum cargo room, you'll have space for everyone and everything. Ride comfortably in a refined interior thanks to high quality materials and easy to use buttons. This SUV has 146,813 kms. It's champagne in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Controls, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Steering Wheel Controls| OnStar| SiriusXM| Air Conditioning| Remote Keyless Entry| Cruise Control| Aluminum Wheels
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2014 Chevrolet Traverse