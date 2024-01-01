Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Nice compact little SUV,  Runs and drive very well, Clean carfax and well maintained according to history report. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra. </p>

2014 Ford Escape

205,601 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR S

Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

  1. 1706979894
  2. 1706979892
  3. 1706979893
  4. 1706979891
  5. 1706979895
  6. 1706979895
  7. 1706979895
  8. 1706979892
  9. 1706979895
  10. 1706979894
  11. 1706979894
  12. 1706979894
  13. 1706979894
  14. 1706979894
  15. 1706979894
  16. 1706979894
  17. 1706979895
  18. 1706979895
  19. 1706979894
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
205,601KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0F74EUC33008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice compact little SUV,  Runs and drive very well, Clean carfax and well maintained according to history report. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Used 2015 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn LT Auto for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn LT Auto 158,261 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew 179,488 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North 189,557 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Clean And Shine Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-2542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

905-688-2542

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape