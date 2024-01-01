$9,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Ford Escape
FWD 4DR S
2014 Ford Escape
FWD 4DR S
Location
Clean And Shine Auto Sales
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-2542
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
205,601KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU0F74EUC33008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,601 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Nice compact little SUV, Runs and drive very well, Clean carfax and well maintained according to history report. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clean And Shine Auto Sales
2015 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn LT Auto 158,261 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew 179,488 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North 189,557 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Email Clean And Shine Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clean And Shine Auto Sales
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Call Dealer
905-688-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Clean And Shine Auto Sales
905-688-2542
2014 Ford Escape