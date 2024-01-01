Menu
<p>4 Doors, V6, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Factory Remote Starter, Towing Package, Box liner, New Brakes front and Rear, Only 231,763 Kms, Asking $15,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

231,763 KM

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

DOUBLE CAB, 4 Doors, 2 Wheel Drive, 4.3L, V6,

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

DOUBLE CAB, 4 Doors, 2 Wheel Drive, 4.3L, V6,

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

231,763KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTR1TEH2FZ190960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 231,763 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Doors, V6, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Factory Remote Starter, Towing Package, Box liner, New Brakes front and Rear, Only 231,763 Kms, Asking $15,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
2015 GMC Sierra 1500