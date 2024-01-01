Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>REMOTE START * BLUETOOTH * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 3.2L V6, AUTO, 4WD, NORTH * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL * HEATED WINDSHIELD * REVERSE CAMERA * 17 <span style=font-size: 1em;>ALLOY WHEELS *</span></div><div><br></div><div>INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *<br></div>

2015 Jeep Cherokee

141,930 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North ** 4WD, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM **

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North ** 4WD, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1708009582
  2. 1708009582
  3. 1708009582
  4. 1708009582
  5. 1708009582
  6. 1708009582
  7. 1708009582
  8. 1708009582
  9. 1708009582
  10. 1708009582
  11. 1708009582
  12. 1708009582
  13. 1708009582
  14. 1708009582
  15. 1708009582
  16. 1708009582
  17. 1708009582
  18. 1708009582
  19. 1708009582
  20. 1708009582
  21. 1708009582
  22. 1708009582
  23. 1708009582
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,930KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS9FW569905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,930 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START * BLUETOOTH * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 3.2L V6, AUTO, 4WD, NORTH * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL * HEATED WINDSHIELD * REVERSE CAMERA * 17" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Used 2014 Toyota Venza LE ** NEW TIRES, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Toyota Venza LE ** NEW TIRES, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE ** 139,781 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GL 5 ** SPEED, HTD SEATS ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2010 Hyundai Elantra GL 5 ** SPEED, HTD SEATS ** 240,990 KM $5,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT ** AWD, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT ** AWD, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM ** 192,256 KM $16,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee