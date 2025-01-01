$12,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience with the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline. This sedan is packed with features that make every drive a pleasure:
- Backup camera for easy, stress-free parking
- Satellite radio with SiriusXM for endless entertainment
- Spacious 5-passenger seating with adjustable steering wheel
- Power windows, locks, and steering for seamless control
- Air conditioning and rear defroster for year-round comfort
The Jetta Trendline combines sleek, modern design with an incredibly practical, user-friendly interior. Enjoy the peace of mind of advanced safety features like ABS and dual airbags, while the traction control and cruise control make every commute a breeze. Whether you're running errands around town or taking a long road trip, this Volkswagen sedan will elevate your driving experience.
This Jetta is the ideal companion for busy professionals, growing families, and adventure-seekers alike. Its versatile, well-equipped cabin adapts to your lifestyle, while the impressive fuel economy helps you save at the pump. Discover a whole new level of driving pleasure with the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline.
