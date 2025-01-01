Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience with the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline. This sedan is packed with features that make every drive a pleasure:</p><ul><li>Backup camera for easy, stress-free parking</li><li>Satellite radio with SiriusXM for endless entertainment</li><li>Spacious 5-passenger seating with adjustable steering wheel</li><li>Power windows, locks, and steering for seamless control</li><li>Air conditioning and rear defroster for year-round comfort</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>The Jetta Trendline combines sleek, modern design with an incredibly practical, user-friendly interior. Enjoy the peace of mind of advanced safety features like ABS and dual airbags, while the traction control and cruise control make every commute a breeze. Whether youre running errands around town or taking a long road trip, this Volkswagen sedan will elevate your driving experience.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>This Jetta is the ideal companion for busy professionals, growing families, and adventure-seekers alike. Its versatile, well-equipped cabin adapts to your lifestyle, while the impressive fuel economy helps you save at the pump. Discover a whole new level of driving pleasure with the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline.</p><p>*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***</p><p>***Thumbnail author:<br /><a href=”http:/www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle
12312989

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ9FM315207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience with the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline. This sedan is packed with features that make every drive a pleasure:

  • Backup camera for easy, stress-free parking
  • Satellite radio with SiriusXM for endless entertainment
  • Spacious 5-passenger seating with adjustable steering wheel
  • Power windows, locks, and steering for seamless control
  • Air conditioning and rear defroster for year-round comfort

The Jetta Trendline combines sleek, modern design with an incredibly practical, user-friendly interior. Enjoy the peace of mind of advanced safety features like ABS and dual airbags, while the traction control and cruise control make every commute a breeze. Whether you're running errands around town or taking a long road trip, this Volkswagen sedan will elevate your driving experience.

This Jetta is the ideal companion for busy professionals, growing families, and adventure-seekers alike. Its versatile, well-equipped cabin adapts to your lifestyle, while the impressive fuel economy helps you save at the pump. Discover a whole new level of driving pleasure with the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

***Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta 122,000 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 146,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Saturn Sky for sale in St Catharines, ON
2007 Saturn Sky 76,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta