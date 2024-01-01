$22,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
WT
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
WT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$22,498
+ taxes & licensing
117,222KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCGSBE3XG1157000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,222 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows
This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.
The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This Crew Cab pickup has 117,222 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This LT trim where function meets form, adding a tilt and telescoping steering column, body-colour rear bumper with integrated step, body-colour door handles, alloy wheels, an overhead console, cruise control, remote keyless entry with alarm, OnStar, a colour infotainment system with MyLink, three additional USB ports, and XM satellite radio. Additional features include a power driver seat, tilt-adjustable steering column, tire-pressure monitoring system, trip computer, cargo box lighting, a locking tailgate, a chrome rear bumper with an integrated step, a reverse camera, and automatic headlamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.
The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This Crew Cab pickup has 117,222 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This LT trim where function meets form, adding a tilt and telescoping steering column, body-colour rear bumper with integrated step, body-colour door handles, alloy wheels, an overhead console, cruise control, remote keyless entry with alarm, OnStar, a colour infotainment system with MyLink, three additional USB ports, and XM satellite radio. Additional features include a power driver seat, tilt-adjustable steering column, tire-pressure monitoring system, trip computer, cargo box lighting, a locking tailgate, a chrome rear bumper with an integrated step, a reverse camera, and automatic headlamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 158,215 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Charger R/T - Low Mileage 48,533 KM $31,498 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus 153,000 KM $26,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Chevrolet Colorado