<b>Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows</b><br> <br> This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This Crew Cab pickup has 117,222 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Colorados trim level is WT. This LT trim where function meets form, adding a tilt and telescoping steering column, body-colour rear bumper with integrated step, body-colour door handles, alloy wheels, an overhead console, cruise control, remote keyless entry with alarm, OnStar, a colour infotainment system with MyLink, three additional USB ports, and XM satellite radio. Additional features include a power driver seat, tilt-adjustable steering column, tire-pressure monitoring system, trip computer, cargo box lighting, a locking tailgate, a chrome rear bumper with an integrated step, a reverse camera, and automatic headlamps.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

117,222 KM

$22,498

+ tax & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

+ taxes & licensing

117,222KM
Used
VIN 1GCGSBE3XG1157000

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 117,222 KM

The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This Crew Cab pickup has 117,222 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This LT trim where function meets form, adding a tilt and telescoping steering column, body-colour rear bumper with integrated step, body-colour door handles, alloy wheels, an overhead console, cruise control, remote keyless entry with alarm, OnStar, a colour infotainment system with MyLink, three additional USB ports, and XM satellite radio. Additional features include a power driver seat, tilt-adjustable steering column, tire-pressure monitoring system, trip computer, cargo box lighting, a locking tailgate, a chrome rear bumper with an integrated step, a reverse camera, and automatic headlamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

