Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM</b><br> <br> This 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today. <br> <br>This Chevy Colorado is the most capable mid-size pickup truck Chevy has ever built. It may be in the shadow of its big brother, the Silverado, but that doesnt mean its not a serious truck. It can get the job done in comfort and style. Its perfect if you want a real pickup truck, but dont want to deal with the lane-hogging size or sub-par fuel efficiency of a full-size pickup. Not to mention its the best looking mid-size pickup on the market! This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 136,346 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Colorados trim level is Z71. The Z71 packs this Colorado with features that make it better both on the worksite and on the street. Features include off-road suspension, an automatic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, automatic climate control, heated power front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate that makes it easier to open and close, MyLink with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, remote start, a rear vision camera, and much more!<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

136,346 KM

Details Description

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,346KM
Used
VIN 1GCPTDE11H1176933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM

This 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.

This Chevy Colorado is the most capable mid-size pickup truck Chevy has ever built. It may be in the shadow of its big brother, the Silverado, but that doesn't mean it's not a serious truck. It can get the job done in comfort and style. It's perfect if you want a real pickup truck, but don't want to deal with the lane-hogging size or sub-par fuel efficiency of a full-size pickup. Not to mention it's the best looking mid-size pickup on the market! This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 136,346 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. The Z71 packs this Colorado with features that make it better both on the worksite and on the street. Features include off-road suspension, an automatic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, automatic climate control, heated power front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate that makes it easier to open and close, MyLink with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, remote start, a rear vision camera, and much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 158,215 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Charger R/T - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Dodge Charger R/T - Low Mileage 48,533 KM $31,498 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus 153,000 KM $26,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Colorado