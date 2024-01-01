$32,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Platinum
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Platinum
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
95,145KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1N76HR768965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D8667
- Mileage 95,145 KM
Vehicle Description
PLUG IN HYBRID !! NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, COLLISION SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, DVD, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, POWER SLIDING DOORS
This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is for sale today.
This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This all-new ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. With hybrid efficiency, it gets you where you're going with minimal trips to the pump. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was designed with families in mind. This van has 95,145 kms. It's velvet red pearl in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pacifica Hybrid's trim level is Platinum. This 2017 Pacifica Hybrid shows that minivans can still be cool with automatic headlamps, fog lights, heated side mirrors, and keyless entry and ignition. Stepping into the cabin shows you heated leather seats, tri-zone auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice control. Keeping your family safe on the road has never been easier with parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alerts, and automated parking for both parallel and perpendicular spots. This Platinum also adds hands free liftgate and sliding door, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, navigation, rear seat Uconnect Theater with DVD and Blu-Ray, a household power outlet, adaptive cruise, automatic braking, lane departure warning, surround view camera,
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1N76HR768965.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Hybrid
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Axle Ratio: TBD
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,858 kgs (6,300 lbs)
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 14 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 16 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 Chrysler Pacifica