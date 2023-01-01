Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System!</b> The 2017 GMC Terrain is the perfect combination of styling, utility and efficiency. This 2017 GMC Terrain is for sale today in St Catharines. Utility is only one part of this small SUVs story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat youre in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 123,544 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Terrains trim level is SLT. As one of the top models, this Terrain SLT gives you a long list of luxurious equipment and hi-tech features. These include perforated leather heated seats with an 8 way power driver seat, a remote vehicle starter, Intellilink with Bluetooth audio streaming, Pioneer premium 8-speaker audio system, rear vision camera, stylish aluminum wheels, all wheel drive and an exterior appearance package. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$153.51</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2017 GMC Terrain

123,544 KM

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

123,544KM
Used
VIN 2GKFLUEKXH6324924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5151A
  • Mileage 123,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 GMC Terrain