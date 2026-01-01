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2018 BMW 4 Series
430i Gran Coupe xDrive - Low Mileage
2018 BMW 4 Series
430i Gran Coupe xDrive - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,200KM
VIN WBA4J3C5XJBL04429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2018 BMW 4 Series is for sale today.
Described as perfection, this 4 Series has gained a lot of appeal thanks to its beautiful body shape and elegant curvatures. Its well sorted interior is crafted to perfection with the best of materials, providing the maximum support and comfort, all while you experience the unique BMW driving dynamics and performance. This low mileage sedan has just 30,200 km. It's Mineral Grey Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2018 BMW 4 Series is for sale today.
Described as perfection, this 4 Series has gained a lot of appeal thanks to its beautiful body shape and elegant curvatures. Its well sorted interior is crafted to perfection with the best of materials, providing the maximum support and comfort, all while you experience the unique BMW driving dynamics and performance. This low mileage sedan has just 30,200 km. It's Mineral Grey Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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$26,998
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 BMW 4 Series