2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring Plus
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
77,255KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9998027
- Stock #: D8363
- VIN: 2C4RC1FG6KR644569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,255 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is for sale today.
Designed for the family on the go, this Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever, luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress your neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is for you.This van has 77,255 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring Plus. Upgrading to this Touring Plus adds LED taillamps, fog lights, an auto dimming rear view mirror, and automatic tri zone climate control to the already impressive features of the Touring trim that includes aluminum wheels, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, power driver seat with Advance 'n Return easy entry, rear reading lamps, ambient lighting, upgraded suspension, automatic headlamps, 2nd and 3rd row Stow 'n Go folding seats with in floor storage, heated power mirrors, steering wheel cruise and audio control, a rotary E-shift dial, active noise cancellation, proximity and keyless entry, and a rear view camera. A Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands free communication and streaming audio, USB and aux jack, and 6 speakers makes sure everybody stays connected on those long family trips.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1FG6KR644569.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
