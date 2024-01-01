Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Touchscreen, SYNC, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Climate Control, 4G LTE


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2019 Ford Escape is for sale today.

The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 85,026 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is Titanium 4WD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium is a wise choice as it comes fully loaded with heated Salerno leather seats and power front seats, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, electronic stability control and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors to help get you out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J95KUA00022.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

