$22,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,026KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9J95KUA00022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,026 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Touchscreen, SYNC, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Climate Control, 4G LTE
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Ford Escape is for sale today.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 85,026 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium 4WD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium is a wise choice as it comes fully loaded with heated Salerno leather seats and power front seats, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, electronic stability control and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors to help get you out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J95KUA00022.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Ford Escape is for sale today.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 85,026 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium 4WD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium is a wise choice as it comes fully loaded with heated Salerno leather seats and power front seats, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, electronic stability control and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors to help get you out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J95KUA00022.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2022 Volkswagen Atlas HIGHLINE 72,638 KM $37,500 + tax & lic
2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT 88,658 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited 65,212 KM $38,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Ford Escape