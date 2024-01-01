$30,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
2019 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,029KM
VIN 1FTER4FH9KLA77239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,029 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, SYNC 3, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Start, Streaming Audio, SiriusXM, Dynamic Hitch Assist, 4G LTE, Park Assist, Power Seats, Climate Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Ford Ranger is for sale today.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2019 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2019 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,029 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ranger's trim level is Lariat. Upgrading to this premium Ranger Lariat is an excellent choice as it comes fully equipped with larger aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with Apple Carplay and Android Auto paired with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated leather seats, 8 way power front seats, a rear step bumper, dual zone climate control, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH9KLA77239.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Ford Ranger