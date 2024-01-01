$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
178,428KM
Used
VIN 3VWG57BU5KM107924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,428 KM
Vehicle Description
Satellite Navigation, BeatsAudio Premium Sound, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit (instrument cluster), Ventilated front seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 178,428 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Execline. As one of the better equipped, this Volkswagen Jetta Execline comes standard fitted with elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, a ton of chrome, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, front fog lamps, cornering lights, twin power sunroofs, a Beats premium 8 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display and App-Connect smart phone integration,integrated satellite navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated front comfort seats with power adjustment, leather seat trim, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera, blind spot detection sensors, rear cross traffic alert and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2019 Volkswagen Jetta